‘He Made a Mistake’: Woman Forgives Grandson Who Dumped Her In Garbage Pile In Mumbai

In a chilling case that underscores the growing vulnerability of the elderly, a 68-year-old woman was abandoned by her grandson in the dense Aarey Milk Colony on the night of June 21. Yashoda Gaikwad’s grandson dumped her in a pile of garbage, yet she says that he made a mistake, and please do not hurt him, to the authorities investigating this case. Yashodha, frail and battling serious health issues, was left to fend for herself in complete darkness until help arrived the next morning. Speaking to Maharashtra Times, Yashoda recounted the harrowing night with tearful eyes. “I didn’t know where I was. There was only thick darkness and a foul smell. I tried to stand, but my body wouldn’t support me. I kept calling out, waiting for morning and praying to God,” she said, her voice trembling. “Even now, the memory of that night sends shivers down my spine.”

Yashoda, who is currently recovering at Cooper Hospital under the care of the Municipal Corporation, said she was left in the forest by her 33-year-old grandson and two others. “They brought me here in an auto and left. I couldn’t chase after them. I collapsed and kept shouting for help. In the morning, some people from a red vehicle found me and brought me to safety,” she said to Maharashtra Times.

A Life of Struggles

Originally from Beed district, Yashoda moved to Mumbai after marriage. Her life took tragic turns — her husband died early, followed by the deaths of her teenage son and her daughter. With no one left, she turned to her daughter’s son — her grandson — for shelter. Before moving in with him a few months ago, Yashoda lived in a rented space and earned her living as a cobbler, stitching shoes and umbrellas. In recent years, her health began deteriorating. Diagnosed with skin cancer and diabetes, she sought refuge with her grandson, even offering him rent from her shop to ease his burden. However, what she received in return was unimaginable betrayal.

Humanity in Question, Yet Forgiveness in Her Heart

The police have taken Yashoda’s grandson and the two accomplices into custody for abandoning her in such a dangerous state. Yet, in an extraordinary display of compassion, Yashoda is more concerned about her grandson’s fate than seeking revenge.

“He made a mistake… but don’t hurt him. What will happen to his child?” she pleaded.

Currently, her granddaughter-in-law Shilpa, is by her side at the hospital. Tearfully, she admitted their wrongdoing. “What happened was terrible. We made a mistake. We’re sorry,” she said to Maharashtra Times.

While her health is improving, Yashoda now faces an uncertain future — once discharged from the hospital, she has nowhere to go. But despite the pain and betrayal, her resilience and forgiveness shine through — a haunting yet powerful reminder of the fragility of human bonds and the strength of the human spirit.