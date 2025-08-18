Heavy Rain Forecast for Mumbai: CM Fadnavis Reviews Flood Situation Across Maharashtra, with the Next 12 Hours Critical

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has issued a warning of heavy rainfall in Mumbai over the next two days, urging the public to stay cautious. He highlighted that the high tide is expected around 6:30 PM, and the next 12 hours are crucial. To assess the situation, CM Fadnavis visited the Disaster Management Department and held discussions with district collectors and divisional commissioners from across the state.

During the meeting, CM Fadnavis took stock of the ongoing rainfall and flood conditions. He was joined by district collectors and the Municipal Commissioner of Mumbai, Bhushan Gagri. The Chief Minister shared that Mumbai had received 170 mm of rainfall in the last six hours, with Chembur recording the highest rainfall. Traffic is slow at 14 locations, and while local trains have not been suspended, their speed has reduced, resulting in delays.

Fadnavis mentioned that heavy rainfall may continue in Mumbai for the next 10 to 12 hours. He also stated that after 4 PM, government employees will be allowed to leave work early. With the high tide expected at 6:30 PM, the public is urged to remain vigilant. The municipal corporation has made preparations based on the rainfall forecast, and decisions regarding school closures will be made after reviewing evening alerts.

For the past two days, several regions in the state have experienced intense rainfall. Red and orange alerts have been issued for 15 to 16 districts. Authorities are closely monitoring water levels in major rivers such as Vashishti, Amba, and Kundalika. The state has also been focusing on the damage caused in Nashik's Raver taluka, which has reported the highest impact. The Maharashtra government has requested the Karnataka government to release water from the Almatti Dam to manage the situation.

In the Pune division's Ghats section, a red alert has been issued, and flooding is expected in parts of Marathwada, including Beed, Latur, and Nanded. In Nanded's Mukhed area, Vikramabad has recorded 206 mm of rainfall. NDRF and SDRF teams are on the ground, as nearly 100,000 hectares of crops have been damaged, affecting around 200 villages.