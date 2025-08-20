Heavy Rains Batter Mumbai: 32 Short Circuits and 107 Tree Collapse Incidents Reported Between Tuesday and Wednesday Afternoon

Mumbai’s relentless rains turned tragic on Tuesday after a 17-year-old boy lost his life due to electrocution in Bhandup. The victim, identified as Deepak Ajay Pillai, was rushed to Ayushman Hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

According to civic officials, between Tuesday and Wednesday morning, the city witnessed at least 32 incidents of short circuits, highlighting the strain on Mumbai’s electrical infrastructure during the downpour.

18 cases were reported from the island city division,

8 cases from the eastern suburbs, and

6 cases from the western suburbs.

The heavy rains also triggered over 107 cases of tree and partial house collapses across the city. Of these, a staggering 93 cases were tree collapses, with the western suburbs reporting the maximum (43).

Meanwhile, 14 cases of wall collapses were reported, with the eastern suburbs recording the highest number (7 cases). Authorities have urged citizens to remain vigilant, avoid waterlogged areas, and stay away from electrical poles and wires during the monsoon spell to prevent further tragedies.