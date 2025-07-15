Heavy Rains in Mumbai: IMD Issues Orange Alert, Flights Affected, Public Advised to Avoid Low-Lying Areas

Heavy rainfall has been pouring down in multiple areas of Mumbai city including Andheri, Vile Parle, Santacruz, Khar, and Bandra for the past few hours. The IMD said moderate spells of rain are very likely to occur at isolated places in Mumbai and Thane during the next 3-4 hours. There is a possibility of thunder/lightning accompanied with gusty winds in some areas. Mumbai Police has advised residents to avoid visiting coastal and low-lying areas, as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an orange alert for the city on Tuesday.

With the prediction of more rain in Mumbai today, the flight operations were impacted, as the airlines issued an advisories, urging travellers to be mindful of potential traffic problems on their way to the airport.“There’s a heavy downpour over #Mumbai at the moment, causing some temporary disruption to flight schedules. If you are travelling today, please be aware of potential delays and allow additional time for your journey, especially with traffic moving slower than usual. We’re monitoring the situation closely and will get you airborne as soon as possible," IndiGo tweeted.SpiceJet also informed its passengers about possible delays in departures or arrivals.

“#WeatherUpdate: Due to bad weather (heavy rains) in Mumbai (BOM), all departures/arrivals and their consequential flights may be affected. Passengers are requested to keep a check on their flight status via http://spicejet.com/#status," SpiceJet tweeted.Akasa Air also issued an advisory for travellers in view of rainfall and possible waterlogging in cities. Meanwhile, water levels in lakes supplying drinking water to Mumbai have risen following heavy rainfall in their catchment areas. According to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) data, the combined stock in the seven reservoirs that provide water to the city now stands at 78.30 per cent. As per BMC records on Tuesday (July 15), the collective water stock in these reservoirs is 11,33,347 million litres, which amounts to 78.30 per cent of their total capacity. The BMC supplies drinking water daily from Upper Vaitarna, Modak Sagar, Tansa, Middle Vaitarna, Bhatsa, Vihar, and Tulsi lakes.Of these, Tansa has 84.41 per cent water stock, Modak Sagar 100 per cent, Middle Vaitarna 94.16 per cent, Upper Vaitarna 77.51 per cent, Bhatsa 70.51 per cent, Vehar 50.57 per cent and Tulsi 52.01 per cent. Lower (Modak Sagar), Middle and Upper Vaitarna lakes, along with Tansa, supply water to the western suburbs from Dahisar Check Naka to Bandra and to the western parts of the city from Mahim to Malabar Hill.