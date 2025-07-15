Heavy Rains in Mumbai: IndiGo, SpiceJet, Akasa Flights Delayed Amid Continuous Downpour

Amid heavy rains across Mumbai and suburbs flight operations have been hit causing several passengers a major inconvenience. In view of the same verified X handles of airlines have now issued a statement on the same. IndiGo informed that they are closely monitoring the situation and working to ensure that flights resume normal operations as quickly and safely as possible. Passengers are encouraged to check their flight status on IndiGo’s website or mobile app before heading to the airport.

#WeatherUpdate: Due to bad weather (heavy rains) in Mumbai (BOM), all departures/arrivals and their consequential flights may be affected. Passengers are requested to keep a check on their flight status via https://t.co/2wynECZugy. — SpiceJet (@flyspicejet) July 15, 2025

Airline company Spicejet also issued a travel advisory: “Due to bad weather (heavy rains) in Mumbai (BOM), all departures/arrivals and their consequential flights may be affected. Passengers are requested to keep a check on their flight status. ” Following the norm, Akasa Airlines also issued a travel advisory saying, “ “Due to heavy rainfall and waterlogging in certain parts of Mumbai, Pune, Kolkata, and Goa, we anticipate slow moving traffic and congestion on roads leading to the airport.”

#TravelUpdate: Due to heavy rainfall and waterlogging in certain parts of Mumbai, Pune, Kolkata, and Goa, we anticipate slow moving traffic and congestion on roads leading to the airport.



To ensure a seamless travel experience, we request you to plan for additional travel time… — Akasa Air (@AkasaAir) July 15, 2025

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday, July 15, issued an orange alert for Mumbai and Thane while predicting heavy rains. Heavy rainfall has been pouring down in multiple areas of Mumbai city including Andheri, Vile Parle, Santacruz, Khar, and Bandra for the past few hours. The downpour is expected to continue in BKC, Kurla, Chembur, and Ghatkopar, bringing more rain to these areas. Residents, especially those in low-lying areas prone to flooding, are advised to stay updated with the IMD updates, as heavy rain combined with high tide can quickly lead to waterlogging.