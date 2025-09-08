High Tide Alert in Mumbai: 4.57 Metre Wave Likely to Hit Coast; City Lakes 97% Full

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has issued a high tide alert as a wave of 4.57 meters is expected at 12:10 pm on Monday afternoon, September 8, in the Arabian Sea and to hit coasts, followed by a low tide of 0.69 meters at 6:20 pm. Another high tide of 4.45 meters is likely at around 12.35 am on the next day, while a low tide of 0.62 meters will occur at 6:18 am on Tuesday.

🗓️ ८ सप्टेंबर २०२५



⛈️ ☔ मुंबई शहर व उपनगरात आकाश साधारणतः ढगाळ राहून मध्‍यम स्‍वरुपाचा पाऊस कोसळण्याची शक्यता आहे.



🌊 भरती -

दुपारी १२:१० वाजता - ४.५७ मीटर



ओहोटी -

सायंकाळी ६:२० वाजता - ०.६९ मीटर



🌊 भरती -

मध्यरात्री ००:३५ वाजता (उद्या, ९ सप्टेंबर २०२५) - ४.४५ मीटर… — माझी Mumbai, आपली BMC (@mybmc) September 8, 2025

According to the BMC forecast today, Mumbai is expected to witness a partly cloudy sky with moderate rain in the city and the Suburbs. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that maximum and minimum temperatures will hover around 29 degrees Celsius and 23 degrees Celsius.

🚰 मुंबईला पाणीपुरवठा करणाऱ्या ७ जलाशयांचा आज सकाळी ६ वाजेपर्यंतचा अहवाल

---

🚰 Report of water stock in the seven lakes, supplying water to Mumbai, till 6am today.#MumbaiRains#MyBMCUpdatespic.twitter.com/4vqfI93V3R — माझी Mumbai, आपली BMC (@mybmc) September 8, 2025

The water levels in lakes supplying drinking water to Mumbai have risen following heavy rainfall in their catchment areas. As per BMC, the stock in the seven lakes of Mumbai that provide water to the city now stands at 97.23% or 14,07,218 million litres.

Modak Sagar and Tulsi reached 100% capacity, while Vehar also remains full. Middle Vaitarna stands at 97.05%, Upper Vaitarna at 97.88%, and Tansa at 98.69%. Bhatsa, which provides the bulk of Mumbai’s water, is at 96.14% of its useful content.