Higher and Technical Education Minister Uday Samant given instructions to the University, to get NOC from Municipal Corporation by correspondence today.

Mumbai: Minister for Higher and Technical Education Uday Samant held a review meeting with university officials and municipal officials at Kalina Sankul regarding the construction of Jawaharlal Nehru Library and other buildings at the university. During this meeting some important instructions have been given by the Minister of Higher and Technical Education.

Important instructions given by Uday Samant -

- No letter was exchanged for No Objection Certificate even though the new library building was ready. But now the university administration should do this correspondence today, after which the building will get NOC.

- Instructed the university administration that the new library, examination building, international student dormitory, girls dormitory should be completed within the next fortnight in any condition.

- In the next 15 days, the books from the old library will be shifted to the new library building.

- After that it will be inaugurated by the Governor of the State and the Chief Minister of Maharashtra.

- The work plan of MMRDA in the university campus will be completed within a month, after which various types of buildings will be erected in this educational complex and efforts will be made to give status to Mumbai University like Oxford University.

- Mumbai University has a scanner worth Rs 80-90 crore for digitization of books, but it has fallen into disrepair due to lack of manpower. For this, those who have knowledge of technology have been called and instructions have been given to implement it as soon as possible.