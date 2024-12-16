Hoax Bomb Call at Mumbai Airport: Case Filed Against Unknown Woman

The Sahar Police have registered a case against an unidentified woman for making hoax bomb calls at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport. The accused allegedly called twice, claiming there was a bomb on a Delhi-bound flight. However, no suspicious items were found after thorough checks, police confirmed.

Preeti Majwelkar (44), an assistant manager at the airport's Joint Control Centre, filed a complaint in this regard. Based on the complaint, the Sahar Police have booked the unidentified woman under Bhartiya Nyay Sanhita Sections 125, 352(4), and 353(1)(b).

According to the complaint, on December 15 at midnight, the accused woman called the airport helpline, alleging that a bomb had been placed on a flight departing for Delhi. She insisted the flight be stopped, citing security concerns. Following the call, a high-level security meeting was held, and the aircraft was thoroughly inspected. However, the investigation revealed no threats.

Later, the same woman called again to inquire if the flight had departed for Delhi. Based on the evidence, the police registered a case against the woman for giving false information with the intent to disturb public peace.

Incidents of false bomb threats have been increasing across the country. Several airports and airlines have been receiving threat messages, primarily through social media, emails, and text messages.

Each time, authorities conducted detailed checks on flights and passengers to ensure their safety. However, all the reported threats were eventually found to be baseless.

The authorities have urged the public to refrain from such actions as they disrupt public safety and lead to severe consequences for the perpetrators.