Hotels without Marathi billboards are not allowed, High Court struck down

Mumbai Municipal Corporation is preparing to take action against hotels and restaurants in the city which do not follow the instructions to put up billboards in Marathi. The High Court on Tuesday refused to grant immediate relief from the action.

The deadline for erection of plaques in Marathi should be extended for a few more days. The Indian Hotel and Restaurants Association has filed a petition in the High Court. The petition will be heard on Tuesday. R. D. Dhanuka and Justice. M. G. She was in front of Sevalikar's bench. The court refused to grant immediate relief to the union and fixed the next hearing for July 8. Mumbai Municipal Corporation has given a deadline of May 31 to all shops and establishments in the city to put up Marathi signs. The union has challenged in the High Court the validity of the deadline given by the municipality till May 31.

According to the association, it is not possible to complete the language, font size and other related issues by May 31. Municipal lawyers sought time from the court to respond to the petition. On this, the advocates of the petitioners requested the court to grant protection to the petitioners from action for the number of days allotted to the municipality for reply. If the petition is granted, the amount deposited as penalty can be refunded, the court refused to grant relief to the association.

Regarding the erection of Marathi billboards, new matters have been prescribed by the Corporation under Section 36 of the Maharashtra Shops and Establishments (Regulation of Employment and Terms of Service) Act. In the amendment issued by the municipality, no period has been fixed for erection of Marathi billboards. However, the deadline for May 31 has been fixed by newspaper advertisements, notices issued to shop and establishment owners, the petition said. All the members of the association are ready to put up Marathi boards. However, the newly announced rules will increase financial costs and labor costs.

If the billboard is not erected in Marathi within the given time, a maximum fine of Rs. 5000 will be levied. Therefore, a request was made to the court to give a six-month extension to comply with the directive of the municipality. The association has demanded that no strict action be taken against the members of the association pending a hearing.