House arrest: Ajaz Khan's troubles may increase in obscene content case, Ullu app manager records statement

The Ullu OTT platform is facing mounting legal and public backlash after allegations of streaming obscene content through its show ‘House Arrest’. The controversy erupted after a video clip from the show went viral on social media, triggering outrage and legal action.

Also Read: Eijaz Khan’s OTT Show Sparks Outrage; State Women’s Commission Seeks Action Over Obscene Content in 'House Arrest'

In the viral clip, show host Ajaz Khan is allegedly seen pressuring a female contestant to perform intimate scenes without consent. Some participants were also reportedly asked to perform vulgar tasks and remove their clothes, despite their visible discomfort. The video sparked widespread criticism for promoting indecency and exploitative behaviour on a public platform.

Acting on a complaint filed by Bajrang Dal activist Gautam Rawaria, the Amboli Police in Mumbai registered an FIR against the show’s producer Rajkumar Pandey and host Ajaz Khan. The FIR has been lodged under Sections 296 and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), Sections 67 and 67(A) of the IT Act, and Sections 4, 6, and 7 of the Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act.

Following the complaint, police have recorded the statement of the Ullu App’s manager, and officials confirmed that summons will soon be issued to the platform’s owner and show anchor Ajaz Khan.

Amid rising criticism, Ullu App has taken down all episodes of ‘House Arrest’ and issued a formal apology to Bajrang Dal. In its statement, the platform acknowledged the lapse, calling it an “internal oversight and negligence,” and stated that the show had already been removed a few days ago.

Investigation into the case is ongoing, and further action is expected in the coming days.