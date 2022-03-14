HSC Exam Paper Leak: Class 12 Chemistry paper leaked; Coaching class teacher arrested

There is no sign of stopping of paper leak cases in the state. Shocking information has come to light that Chemistry paper of the 12th board has been leaked. Vile Parle police have arrested a teacher of a private coaching class in Malad in connection with the case. It has come to light that this teacher has given his 12th Chemistry paper to his students.

Earlier in the day, there were reports of paper leaks in the state government recruitment. Now, it has come to light that the paper of the 12th standard examination has been leaked. The chemistry paper of class XII was held on Saturday. However, the paper had reached the students' mobiles even before the examination. Vile Parle police arrested a teacher of private classes in Malad in the case. Mukesh Yadav is the name of the teacher who runs these private classes. It is learned that this private tutor had given this paper to three students in his class on WhatsApp even before it started.

Police have also questioned three students in the case. Police are also investigating whether anyone else is involved with Mukesh Yadav for paper leak, whether there was any financial transaction to get the paper leak, whether the paper leak has been leaked before, etc. The police are now investigating the matter. Police are also trying to find out how many students got the leaked chemistry paper. According to preliminary information, only three students have received this paper.