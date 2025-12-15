Huge Setback for Uddhav Thackeray Ahead of BMC Polls as Former Corporator Tejashwi Ghosalkar Likely to Join BJP

Ahead of BMC elections, a huge setback to Uddhav Thackeray-led faction as leaders from his camp continue to join the Maharashtra-led Mahayuti camp. A senior leader from Mumbai is set to join the BJP on Monday. Former corporator Tejashwi Ghosalkar, daughter-in-law of Shiv Sena UBT leader Vinod Ghosalkar, is expected to join the BJP.

Voting for the Mumbai municipal elections is likely to be held in January 2026. Ahead of civic body polls, all political parties have intensified their campaigns. The Mahayuti is aiming to end Uddhav Thackeray’s long-standing control over the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), while the Thackeray camp is working to retain its influence in the city. The upcoming elections are being described as a battle for political survival for the Thackeray brothers.

Uddhav Thackeray has been holding meetings over the past few days and has begun screening candidates across constituencies. However, Tejashwi Ghosalkar’s likely entry into the BJP is expected to weaken the Thackeray faction in Mumbai.

Under the leadership of BJP Mumbai president Amit Satam and election in-charge Ashish Shelar, the party has stepped up its preparations in the city. Meetings and outreach programmes are being organised across several municipal wards. BJP leaders have expressed confidence that the Mahayuti will secure the mayor’s post in Mumbai, with the BJP and the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena aligning closely to achieve this goal.

Who is Tejashwi Ghosalkar?

Tejashwi Ghosalkar is a former corporator of the BMC and the daughter-in-law of Uddhav Thackeray faction leader Vinod Ghosalkar. Her husband was killed in a firing incident last year. Ghosalkar had earlier announced that she would not contest the upcoming municipal elections as Ward No. 1 has been reserved for OBC candidates. However, there was speculation that she might contest from Wards 2, 7 or 8.

For several days, there were reports of her possible entry into the BJP. These speculations are now set to be confirmed, with her joining the party expected to take place today.