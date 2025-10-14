‘I Love Bulldozer Baba’: Posters of UP CM Yogi Adityanath and Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis Put Up in Mumbai

Posters reading slogans, “I love Bulldozer Baba” and “I love Devbhau,” were put up in Mumbai's Andheri area. Banners featuring Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath were hung along Mahakali Road with slogans.

This comes after reports of unknown people forcibly pasting stickers of 'I Love Muhammad' on vehicles on Mumbai roads. According to an India TV report, some individuals on Kurla's LBS Marg are pasting stickers in the presence of police. The video was reshared by the BJP leader Kirit Somaiya and demanded action against them from the police.

Posters of UP CM Yogi Adityanath and Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis, reading “I love Bulldozer Baba” and “I love Devbhau,” were put up on Andheri Mahakali Road in Mumbai



"Watch this video. Police present on LBS Road in Kurla. 'I Love Muhammad' stickers... I am going there now. The police will have to take action," he said in Marathi, while sharing the video on X (previously Twitter) and tagging Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

Meanwhile, a massive row has erupted in the country over 'I Love Muhammad'. The protest was started in Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly district, where UP Police lathi-charged on agitators after Friday prayers, resulting in injuries to several individuals, including police personnel.

A similar protest also erupted in Ahilyanagar district of Maharashtra on September 29 after 'I Love Muhammad' rangoli was found on the road. Though the police arrested one person, several agitators had blocked the arterial Ahilyanagar-Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar road, forcing the officials to use batons against the mob after they allegedly pelted stones on them.