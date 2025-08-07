I&B Ministry Imposes One-Month Ban on ‘Khalid Ka Shivaji’ Amid Concerns Over Historical Distortion and Law & Order

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has imposed a one-month suspension on the public screening of the upcoming film ‘Khalid Ka Shivaji’, following objections from the Maharashtra government. The state raised concerns about alleged historical inaccuracies in the film and its potential to disturb law and order during the upcoming festive season.

The film, directed by Raj Pritam More, is centered on a Muslim boy’s journey of discovering Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj through personal life experiences. Raj Pritam More, a National Film Award-winning director, received the Best Debut Non-Feature Film of a Director award in 2019 for his acclaimed Marathi short film ‘Khissa’. His latest venture, ‘Khalid Ka Shivaji’, was slated for release this week.

According to publicly available information, the 2.3-minute trailer of the film has stirred controversy for allegedly portraying distorted historical narratives. It follows the story of Khalid, a schoolboy from Wardha district in Maharashtra’s Vidarbha region, who is mocked by classmates as “Afzal Khan”—the infamous Adilshahi general who was defeated and killed by Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and remains a reviled figure in Maharashtra’s history. The trailer also showcases Khalid’s admiration for Shivaji Maharaj, developed through real-life experiences as a student.

Maharashtra Government Flags Cultural and Security Concerns

The Maharashtra government formally conveyed its concerns to the Centre, alleging that the film misrepresents historical events and could negatively influence public sentiments. Officials feared that the film's release could spark unrest, especially during the sensitive Ganeshotsav and Dahi Handi celebrations.

Acting on these concerns, the I&B Ministry constituted a review committee on 15 July 2025, chaired by the Additional Secretary (Information & Broadcasting), to assess the matter. A high-level meeting was convened on 7 August with the participation of Maharashtra’s Secretary of Culture, Additional Commissioner of Police (Mumbai), the CEO of the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), and the film’s director.

During the meeting, the Maharashtra Secretary of Culture noted that the trailer appears to contain content that could hurt the cultural sentiments of the people. He urged that the film’s release be postponed for at least one to two months, pending a thorough review. Supporting this request, the Mumbai Police expressed apprehension over potential law and order challenges during the upcoming festivals.

Government Cites Cinematograph Act to Suspend Release

After considering all submissions, the committee concluded that the film’s release during the festive season could be detrimental to communal harmony and public peace. Accordingly, the Centre exercised its powers under Section 6(2) of the Cinematograph Act, 1952, to suspend the CBFC-issued certificate for ‘Khalid Ka Shivaji’ for a period of one month from the date of the order.

Officials clarified that the suspension order was issued in public interest, and only after providing all stakeholders including the director a fair opportunity to present their case, in accordance with Section 6(3) of the Act.

The suspension will remain in force for a month, during which further review may be conducted if deemed necessary.