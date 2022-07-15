ICAI CA Final Result 2022 declared; Mumbai's Meet Shah secures 1st rank in country

The result of the CA exam has been announced. CA Final Exam was conducted from 14th to 29th May 2022. This exam was conducted at various exam centers across the country. This exam was conducted in two terms. Students will be able to easily check this result by visiting the official websites. In this exam, Mumbai's Meet Shah has won the honor of coming first in the country.

Results of both groups

Group-1 result - 21.99 percent

Group - 2 results - 21.94 percent

How to check result?

ICAI CA Result 2022 can be easily checked by visiting the official websites icai.nic.in, caresults.icai.org and icaiexam.icai.org. To check CA Final Exam Result, candidates need to login using their registration number or PIN along with roll number. This year, ICAI CA final exam for May session was conducted from 14th to 30th May. ICAI CA Final Result 2022 will be able to check like this.

Check the result

1: First go to the official website icai.nic.in.

2: Then click on the link "ICAI CA MAY 2022 RESULT" on the website.

3: Now submit your registration number or pin along with roll number.

4: Your result will appear on the screen.

5: Now check your result.

6: Then download the results

7: Finally, candidates should keep a hard copy of the result for further use.