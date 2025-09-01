'If Anything Happens to Manoj Dada Then...': Maratha Quota Protester Warns as Jarange Patil Gives Up Water

Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange Patil gave up water on the fourth day of quota agitation at Azad Maidan in Mumbai on Monday, September 1. More supporters from various districts of Maharashtra continues to travel to the city to support 'Maratha Morcha' announced by Jarange demanding 10% reservation for the community.

One of the protesters from Solapur district, while speaking to the media, warned the Maharashtra government, saying, " If anything happens to Jarange Patil then... we are peaceful because of him." He said we have been here for eight days and will not leave Mumbai until the government fulfils their demands.

"We will only leave once we get complete reservation. Before that, our leader, Monoj Dada, has already left water here, he has completely emptied the water," he told further. he said we do not want intimidated like MNS leader Raj Thackeray.

Mumbai, Maharashtra: On the Maratha reservation issue, a protester says, "It has been eight full days, and until our demands are met, whether it takes two months or ten months, we will not go anywhere from here. We will only leave once we get complete reservation. Before that,… pic.twitter.com/oICBB1vXrh — IANS (@ians_india) September 1, 2025

He said, "Raj Saheb has nothing to with this and he do not have any contribution in our reservation and should not play politics on this. We are asking quota from government, he should not interfere in out matter"

Earlier, Raj Thackeray had remarked that only Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde could answer questions related to the Maratha quota agitation and its return to Mumbai. "Only one person can answer the questions that are in the minds of the media and the people. Last time, Shinde went to Navi Mumbai. It was being touted that he had resolved the issue of Maratha reservation. Then why did the Maratha agitators return?" Marathi news website Loksatta quoted him as asking.

Responding to the Raj Thackeray's comment on protest, Jarange called him “cunning and opportunistic.” He accused Raj of interfering in Maratha issues unnecessarily, while siding with CM Fadnavis.

Another protestor said, "Jai Hind, Jai Maharashtra! We are all Marathas, and we are united. Why have you come here? You have come here to demand a reservation, and until it is granted, we will not move an inch."

"Our brothers and sisters from all villages are standing together. Tell them not to worry; we are standing up for our children. When the time comes, you too must stand firm. If the government says anything against us, or tries to interfere with our brothers and nephews, do not listen," second protestor said.

A third protester said that we have come here to support activist Jarnge Patil and boost his morale. "He said, “Maratha Kumbi and Kumbi Maratha have been the same community for 150 years, as per the gazette. Jarnge Patil demands the implementation of the Hyderabad, Mumbai, and Satara gazettes. If this happens, 100% of the Maratha community will be included in OBC reservation," he added.