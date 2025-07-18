IICT-Mumbai Modern Campus Inaugurated at Film City in Goregaon

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw launched the modern campus for the Indian Institute of Creative Technology (IICT) on Friday, July 18, at the NFDC premises at the Film City in Mumbai's Goregaon. The project, which cost Rs 400 crore, was developed at the NFDC premises.

The IICT will focus on education and innovation in fields such as film production, animation, visual effects (VFX), digital content, and Web 3.0 technology. Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw IICT-Mumbai will be run using the systems followed by IITs and IIMs. "The focus is on first developing the campus and the courses well and also forging industry partnerships," Vaishnaw said.

"Today is a matter of great joy. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and with the efforts of Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, it was announced that an institute like the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) would be established in Mumbai, focusing on creative technology," said Maharashtra CM Fadnavis.

Also Read | SC Certificates Of All Other Than Hindus, Buddhists, Sikhs Will Be Scrap, Says Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis.

Fadnavis said that this is not a small or ordinary institute; it is a big institute like IITs. It will follow a similar pattern, and the admission system in IICT will also be the same. Along with Fadnavis, senior BJP leader and minister for Information Technology of Maharashtra Ashish Shelar was also present.

IICT has already established formal partnerships with global tech leaders such as Google, Meta, Apple, Microsoft, NVIDIA, Adobe, and WPP.