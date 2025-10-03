'Inbisible Weight': Mumbai Man’s Post Sparks Debate on Men’s Mental Health

A Mumbai-based professional has ignited conversations around men’s mental health after sharing a heartfelt post on LinkedIn about the unseen struggles men silently endure while shouldering family responsibilities. In his viral post, Neel Jadhav, a marketing professional, recalled a touching account of a friend who survived without pay for three months but ensured his family never suspected anything. “A friend told me his biggest flex in life was that once he wasn't paid a salary for 3 months, yet his family never found out,” he said. Jadhav noted how his friend continued fulfilling obligations despite hidden sacrifices.

Jadhav explained that his friend’s responsibilities never faltered during the financial crunch. “His aged parents’ medical bills were paid. His children’s school fees were paid. His folks even got the house repainted. He is very ‘proud’ of how he continued to provide,” Jadhav shared. However, behind this pride lay deep struggles. “I know the secret price he paid. How he aged suddenly. How he lost hair, gained weight. How he became quiet and withdrawn. All because of an invisible weight, only he could see,” Jadhav revealed, highlighting the hidden cost of unspoken burdens.

He further stressed that merely advising men to speak about their emotions oversimplifies the challenge. “That is just putting the burden back on them. Sometimes men just need someone to notice what they are carrying, without being asked. Because they will never tell,” Jadhav wrote. Emphasising that these men are not far-removed figures, he added: “They are our fathers, uncles, brothers, husbands, sons and friends. They could also be your boss, your subordinates, or the one who brings you tea.” His post underscored the need for genuine awareness and empathy.

“We can talk about men’s mental health all day long, but it will not make a difference if we don’t pay attention to the quiet ones,” Jadhav concluded. His words resonated widely with LinkedIn users, many of whom related through personal experiences. A startup founder wrote, “You’re also talking about founders like us. It’s so lonely at the top that you can’t even talk about finances with your family. The answer is always, ‘better to take up a job.’ Thank God for close friends who can understand even when you don’t say anything.”

Another user contributed: “Men need a safer ground to be able to share. That safer ground has to be built by the man and the people around him collectively. Everyone wants emotional availability, but only a few are ready for the messiness that comes with it.” A reflective user highlighted generational silence: “While immensely difficult and unsafe at first, men need to speak to someone instead of taking a vow of silence. Silence has been generationally transmitted to men — to lay down for others. It is a difficult burden, but if we want to feel lighter, we need to use our voice at some point.”

As Jadhav powerfully emphasised, sometimes support does not require spoken words but simple acknowledgment. His post became a reminder that many men continue to carry silent battles in plain sight, often unnoticed by those around them. “Sometimes simply paying attention can open the door for someone to lighten their load,” he concluded. The discussion around his post has opened an important dialogue, encouraging people to reflect more deeply on empathy, support, and the importance of recognising struggles that remain unspoken yet profoundly felt.