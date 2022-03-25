Income Tax Dept sends notice to BMC commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal

The Income Tax Department has sent a notice to Mumbai Municipal Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal. A notice has also been sent to Shiv Sena leader Yashwant Jadhav. Earlier, on March 10, 2022, the Income Tax Department had sent a notice to Iqbal Singh Chahal. Chahal had replied to the notice. Now, once again, the income tax notice has been sent to him.

The JJ contract was awarded by the Standing Committee from April 2018 to March 2022. The Income-tax department had already summoned the commissioner with all the documents of the resolution passed. Now they have been called once again. The Income-tax department suspects that corruption has taken place in all the contracts awarded during these four years. That is why the Income Tax Department has once again issued a notice to Municipal Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal with a list of all these contracts and contractors and all the documents.