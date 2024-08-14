Independence Day 2024: CSMT, BMC Headquarters in Mumbai Illuminated in Tricolour (Watch Videos)

Ahead of the 78th Independence Day, the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus and the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) headquarters in Mumbai were illuminated in the colours of the Indian tricolour as part of the Centre's ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ movement.

In a display of patriotism, the iconic structures were decorated saffron, white and green, creating a stunning visual tribute to the nation. The BMC, the country’s richest civic body, shared videos of its headquarters adorned with the tricolour on X (formerly known as Twitter).

Structer Surrounding South Mumbai Illuminated in Tricolour

Mumbai saw a widespread display of festive lighting in honour of Independence Day. Various historical sites, government offices, reservoirs, and important roadways were illuminated.

Tiranga on Mumbai Dams: Tricolour Illumination on Tansa and Modak Sagar as Part of 'Har Ghar Tiranga' Ahead of Independence Day (Watch Video).

BMC Headquarters Illuminated

The ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ movement, initiated by the Central Government, aims to encourage citizens to participate in celebrating Independence Day by displaying the national flag at their homes and workplaces.