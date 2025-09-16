India vs Pakistan Betting Case: Mumbai Police Arrest Bookie From Kandivali for Allegedly Betting on Asia Cup Match

Mumbai police arrested an alleged bookie for betting during the India vs Pakistan match in the ongoing Asia Cup 2025 through illegal betting applications. Kandivali Police, along with Zone XI DCP Sandeep Jadhav’s squad, apprehended the accused Kailash Mangilal Salecha from Shankar Lane in Kandivli West.

An arrest was made after the police unit received a tip at around 8.40 pm on Sunday. Acting on it, the team raided a flat in the Aman Co-operative Housing Society in the Shankar Lane area. During the raid, they found the accused operating an online betting racket through his mobile phone.

During the raid, the police seized his mobile and after checking it, it was found that Salecha was allegedly facilitating bets on WhatsApp chats through illegal betting apps. Police also found other people logged onto the betting sites along with Salecha.

Police registered an FIR in the early hours of Monday under Section 318(4) of the BNS and Sections 4(a), 5, and 12(a) of the Maharashtra Gambling Prohibition Act against Salecha, according to the Mid-Day report. The accused was produced before the Borivli Metropolitan Magistrate court, which remanded him to one day's police custody.