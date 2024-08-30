Indian Railways Approves Final Location Survey for Nashik-Dahanu Rail Line Project in Maharashtra

The Indian Railways is set to enhance rail connectivity in Maharashtra with the launch of the Nashik-Dahanu new rail line project. The Ministry of Railways has sanctioned the final location survey for this significant Broad Gauge rail line, with an investment of Rs. 2.50 crore.

Spanning 100 kilometers, the new rail line will connect Nashik and Dahanu, passing through Trimbakeshwar and Vangaon. This development promises to strengthen the linkage between these two major towns in Maharashtra's Palghar district.

A statement issued by the Central Railway stated that the new rail line is expected to significantly boost tourism, offering a vital transportation route for thousands of devotees traveling to the Trimbakeshwar temple, one of the twelve Jyotirlingas, and to Panchavati in Nashik, a key site of Lord Rama’s exile.

In addition to enhancing religious tourism, the Nashik-Dahanu rail link will connect multiple towns within the Nasik and Palghar districts, fostering regional economic growth and development. “The project is poised to accelerate economic progress, improve connectivity, and elevate the overall travel experience for passengers in Maharashtra,” said the statement.

It is said that the Nashik-Dahanu Rail Line is a several decades-old project. But it could not happen due to several reasons. Now, with the final location survey approval, the project has seen a ray of hope.