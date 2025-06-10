IndiGo Announces Direct Flight Routes from Mumbai to Almaty, Tashkent, and Tbilisi in Central Asia

IndiGo is expanding its Central Asian Network. It has announced new direct flights between Mumbai and Almaty, Mumbai and Tashkent, and Mumbai and Tbilisi. The Almaty and Tashkent flights will operate four times a week, and the Tbilisi flight will operate three times a week. IndiGo Airlines will commence operations of the Mumbai-Almaty flight from July 1. The operations of the Mumbai-Tashkent flights will begin from August 1. The Mumbai-Tbilisi flight operations will begin from August 2. This will enhance connectivity between India and the growing markets of Central Asia.

Flight Timings:

Mumbai-Almaty Flights:

From July 1, the flight 6E1817 from Mumbai to Almaty will depart at 7:00 pm and arrive at 12:25 am. The flights will operate every Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday. The return flight 6E1818 will depart at 1:25 am from Almaty and will reach Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport at 8:20 am. The flights will operate every Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Saturday.

Mumbai-Tashkent Flights:

From August 2, the flight 6E1821 from Mumbai to Tashkent will depart at 9:55 am and arrive at 3:00 pm. The flights will operate every Monday, Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday. The return flight will depart at 4:20 pm from Tashkent and arrive in Mumbai at 9:55 pm on the same day.

Mumbai-Tbilisi Flights:

From August 2, the flight 6E 1823 will depart from Mumbai at 9:55 am and reach Tbilisi at 2:00 pm. The flights will operate every Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday. The return flight will leave Tbilisi at 5:00 pm and arrive in Mumbai at 9:40 pm on the same day.

In addition to giving consumers more travel alternatives around the region, the new lines are expected to increase tourism, trade, and interpersonal relationships. Notably, in 2023, IndiGo began operating flights from Delhi to these destinations. Vinay Malhotra, head of global sales at IndiGo, said they are thrilled to announce direct flights from Mumbai to Almaty, Tashkent, and Tbilisi, further solidifying their commitment to linking India with the rest of the world and building on the success of their Delhi to Central Asia services. By improving accessibility to these culturally significant locations, these routes will promote international exchanges and improve travel. At IndiGo, they aim to provide smooth, dependable, and direct travel options by anticipating the constantly changing demands of passengers.