IndiGo to Launch First Commercial Flights from Navi Mumbai International Airport

Navi Mumbai: In a landmark development for India’s aviation sector, IndiGo, the country’s leading airline, has announced it will be the first carrier to operate commercial flights from the upcoming Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA). The announcement comes in partnership with Adani Airport Holdings Ltd. (AAHL), India’s largest operator of Public-Private Partnership (PPP) airports.

The partnership marks a major milestone for the aviation industry, with NMIA set to become India’s newest international aviation hub. IndiGo will commence operations with 18 daily departures to over 15 cities, expanding rapidly to 79 daily departures, including 14 international flights, by November 2025. This figure is expected to climb to over 100 daily departures by March 2026, and 140 daily flights by November 2026, including 30 international services.

Speaking about the development, Pieter Elbers, CEO of IndiGo, said: "IndiGo will be the inaugural airline to operate from NMIA, and we couldn’t be more pleased. This expansion underscores our dedication to meeting the needs of India’s growing aviation market. The new flights from NMIA will elevate the travel experience for our customers, offering them affordable, on-time, and hassle-free services across our unmatched network."

Arun Bansal, CEO of AAHL, echoed the sentiment: "We are delighted to announce IndiGo as the first airline partner at NMIA. This partnership positions NMIA as a key domestic and international transfer hub. Together, we aim to redefine the travel experience for millions of passengers, enhancing convenience and connectivity."

A New Era for Indian Aviation

Navi Mumbai International Airport is poised to redefine air travel in India. Strategically located to serve the Mumbai Metropolitan Region and Western India, NMIA is designed with a capacity to handle 20 million passengers and 0.5 million metric tonnes of cargo annually in its initial phase, scaling up to 90 million passengers and 3.2 million metric tonnes once fully operational.

Built on a Public-Private Partnership between Mumbai International Airport Ltd. (a subsidiary of AAHL) and CIDCO (a Government of Maharashtra undertaking), NMIA spans over 1,160 hectares and features two parallel runways, state-of-the-art terminals, and cutting-edge cargo facilities.

The airport’s futuristic design—shaped by the lotus, India’s national flower—places a strong emphasis on sustainability, incorporating green building practices and renewable energy sources.

Transforming Mumbai’s Aviation Landscape

With the operationalization of NMIA, Mumbai will benefit from a dual-airport system, helping to decongest the existing Mumbai airport and improve the overall passenger experience. The additional capacity is expected to boost economic growth across the Mumbai region and Maharashtra at large.

The collaboration between IndiGo and AAHL signals a robust commitment to making India the third-largest aviation market in the world by 2030. NMIA is not just a new airport—it’s a transformative project aimed at shaping the future of Indian air travel.