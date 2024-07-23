INS Brahmaputra Tragedy: Indian Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi to Visit Mumbai Today to Review Fire Incident

Indian Naval Ship (INS) Brahmaputra is resting on one side after a major fire broke out on the ship, resulting in the loss of a junior sailor for whom the search is in progress, the Indian Navy said. The fire broke out in the INS Brahmaputra, a multi-role frigate, on the evening of July 21, while she was undergoing refit.

Indian Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi will be visiting Mumbai today to review the fire incident that took place on Sunday. According to the ANI report, Admiral Tripathi had briefed Defence Minister Rajnath Singh about the damage caused by the accident on Monday evening.

"An inquiry has been ordered by the Indian Navy to investigate the accident. A fire had broken out onboard the Indian Naval Ship Brahmaputra, a multi-role Frigate, on the evening of July 21 while she was undergoing refit. The fire was brought under control by the ship's crew with the assistance of firefighters from Naval Dockyard, Mumbai {ND (Mbi)} and other ships in the harbour, by the morning of July 22. Further, follow-on actions, including sanitization checks for assessment of residual risk of fire, were carried out," Indian Navy said.

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has also directed Navy Chief Chied Dinesh K. Tripathi to take appropriate action in the incident. "Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi, has apprised RM Shri @rajnathsingh of the fire breakout onboard Indian Naval Ship Brahmaputra and the damages caused by the incident. RM Shri @rajnathsingh has directed the Navy Chief to take appropriate action," the Office of the Raksha Mantri posted on X.