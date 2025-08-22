International Cybercrime Syndicate Busted in Mumbai, ₹60 Crore Fraud Exposed

In a major breakthrough, the Crime Branch (Unit 2) of Mumbai Police has exposed an international gang involved in large-scale cyber fraud across the country. The gang had created 943 fake bank accounts to siphon off the proceeds of cybercrime. The fraud amount has been estimated at nearly ₹60 crore. Police have arrested 12 accused in connection with the case.

According to the police, two companies named DG Surge Consultancy and Pritit Logistics were operating from Kandivali. Investigations revealed that these firms were bogus and were primarily engaged in preparing bank accounts to be used for cyber frauds. Acting on this information, a police team raided the premises of these companies on 12th August and nabbed five accused identified as Vaibhav Patel, Sunil Kumar Paswan, Amankumar Gautam, Khushbu Sundarjala, and Ritesh Bandekar.

During the raid, police seized 2 laptops, 25 mobile phones, 25 passbooks, 30 cheque books, 46 ATM cards, swipe machines, and 104 SIM cards from various telecom companies. A case was registered at Samta Nagar Police Station under relevant sections of the IPC and IT Act. Further investigation led to the arrest of seven more individuals linked to the gang.

The arrested accused were part of an international cyber fraud network. They purchased personal bank details from individuals for ₹7,000–₹8,000 and used them to open new bank accounts. These accounts were then supplied to cyber fraudsters, who routed the money obtained through scams into these accounts.

An analysis of the seized laptops revealed details of 943 bank accounts, of which 181 accounts were actively used for cyber fraud. Police also found that 339 complaints of fraud were linked to these accounts — including 16 from Mumbai, 46 from other parts of Maharashtra, and 277 from across the country.

The gang facilitated frauds through multiple methods such as digital arrest scams, fake investment schemes, and online shopping frauds. The investigation revealed that a total of ₹60.82 crore had been routed through these bogus bank accounts.

Out of this, ₹1.67 crore was linked to fraud cases in Mumbai alone, while ₹10.57 crore belonged to other parts of Maharashtra. The remaining amount originated from cases across different states in India.