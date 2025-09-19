iPhone 17 Series Launch in India: Scuffle Breaks Out Outside Apple Store at BKC Jio Centre in Mumbai (Watch Video)

iPhone 17 series has launched in India today (September 19) and is available to purchase at official Apple stores across India, including in Mumbai. Apple fans were seen queuing in the early hours of Friday to purchase their desired iPhone, with several standing overnight in line.

Scuffle at BKC Apple Store

Eager to buy their first iPhone 17 series, a scuffle broke out between buyers outside the Apple store at Jio Centre in Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), Mumbai. A video shared by the news agency PTI shows a massive rush outside the outlet where buyers are punching each other to stay in line. Further in the one-minute clip, it can be seen that CRF and security personnel intervene to stop the fight. Some people were sent back by security for the chaos.

Security outside the Apple store in BKC has increased significantly after scuffles amid huge crowd as people rushing to purchase iPhone 17 series. However, after brief clashes, many customers express excitement after purchasing the latest model.

iPhone 17 Buyers' Reactions

One of the customers, after buying the iPhone 17, shared his experience. "I was in the queue since morning, and I am excited to buy the iPhone of this colour. In India, this saffron-coloured phone will become very popular. I am a Muslim, but I love this colour," he said.

VIDEO | Delhi: After buying the iPhone 17 series phone, a customer says, "I was in the queue since morning, and I am excited to buy the iPhone of this colour. In India, this saffron-coloured phone will become very popular. I am a Muslim, but I love this colour..."#iPhone17… pic.twitter.com/jdMjvx4GVn — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) September 19, 2025

The rush was part of Apple's official sale of the iPhone 17 series in India, drawing buyers not only from Mumbai but from other parts of the country. An iPhone fan named Manoj travelled across Ahmedabad to purchase his dream phone. “I come from Ahmedabad every time... I have been waiting since 5:00 AM,” Manoj told the news agency ANI.

#WATCH | Mumbai | A customer, Irfan, says, "I've come to buy the orange iPhone 17 PRO Max. I've been waiting since 8 pm.... This time, there are changes to the camera and battery, and the look is also different..." https://t.co/NnweXyMyKNpic.twitter.com/W31cqcXcbA — ANI (@ANI) September 19, 2025

A customer, Amaan Memon, said, "I am very excited for the iPhone 17 Pro Max series. This time, Apple has a new design. It features the A19 Bionic chip, so the gaming experience will be enhanced. I have been waiting for this colour for the last 6 months, when I came to know that this colour is going to be launched...".

iPhone 17 Series Price in India

The Apple iPhone 17 series comes in different variations with a price range from Rs 82,900 to Rs Rs 2,29,900.

​iPhone 17:

​

iPhone 17 (256GB): Rs 82,900, iPhone 17 (512GB): Rs 1,02,900.

iPhone Air:

​iPhone Air (256GB): Rs 1,19,900, iPhone Air (512GB): Rs 1,39,900, iPhone Air (1TB): Rs 1,59,900.

​iPhone 17 Pro:

​

iPhone 17 Pro (256GB): Rs 1,34,900, iPhone 17 Pro (512GB): Rs 1,54,900 and iPhone 17 Pro (1TB): Rs 1,74,900.

​iPhone 17 Pro Max:

​

iPhone 17 Pro Max (256GB): Rs 1,49,900, iPhone 17 Pro Max (512GB): Rs 1,69,900, iPhone 17 Pro Max (1TB): Rs 1,89,900.

​The iPhone 17 series can be purchased in India from Apple's official stores in Pune, Bengaluru, Delhi, and Mumbai. Additionally, Apple also sells its new devices through its website.