Jamtara Cyber Crooks Busted in Mumbai: Three Fraudsters Arrested by Kandivali Police; 56 ATM Cards Seized

In a significant crackdown on cyber fraud, the Kandivali police have arrested three cyber fraudsters from the notorious Jamtara district of Jharkhand. The accused had come to Mumbai to withdraw money obtained through fraudulent means and were found in possession of 56 ATM cards.

According to police officials, a case of cyber fraud had been registered in Bastar district of Chhattisgarh, where the cheated amount had been transferred to a bank account in Mumbai. Based on this lead, the Cyber Cell of Kandivali police conducted a raid at a hotel in the area and apprehended the suspects.

The arrested accused have been identified as Mohammad Imran Ansari (36), Aliuddin Sarfuddin Ansari (34), and Rajkumar Madhuban Prasad (33). Along with the ATM cards, police also seized eight mobile phones and ₹90,000 in cash from their possession.

Senior Police Inspector Ravi Adane confirmed the arrests and stated that the trio has confessed to duping several people through cyber fraud techniques.

Police investigations reveal that cyber criminals use various methods to defraud victims and avoid detection. Instead of transferring fraudulent money to their own accounts, they use third-party accounts, often opened using fake documents or by luring individuals with the promise of commission.

Many such bank accounts are created using Aadhaar details, sometimes without the knowledge of the actual person. Once the money is deposited in these accounts, fraudsters quickly withdraw the funds before law enforcement can trace them.

Police suspect that further interrogation of the arrested accused may lead to the uncovering of multiple cyber fraud cases operating across different states.