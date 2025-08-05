Janta Darbar: Mumbai Police Commissioner Deven Bharti Launches Weekly Public Grievance

In a significant move aimed at strengthening public trust and ensuring prompt grievance redressal, Mumbai Police Commissioner Deven Bharti has initiated a unique public outreach programme. Known as the Janata Darbar, this new initiative will allow citizens to directly present their concerns to the city’s top cop.

Starting this week, the Police Commissioner will be personally available every Tuesday at 3:30 PM at the Mumbai Police Headquarters to hear complaints and suggestions from Mumbai residents.

What sets this initiative apart is the open-door nature of the interaction—no prior appointment or permission is required. Citizens can walk in and speak directly to the Commissioner without any bureaucratic hurdles, making the system more accessible and transparent.

This is the first time in the history of Mumbai Police that the Commissioner himself will be available for public interactions on a regular basis. The move comes as a much-needed relief for Mumbaikars, who deal with a range of urban issues including crime, traffic congestion, and civil disputes on a daily basis.

Commissioner Deven Bharti clarified that the objective of the initiative is not just to resolve grievances but also to provide the public with a transparent and approachable platform to express their concerns. Whether it’s a minor issue or a major complaint, any citizen will be allowed to speak directly to the Commissioner in this weekly session.

This historic step is being hailed as a welcome change in the functioning of the Mumbai Police and is expected to bridge the gap between the public and the law enforcement machinery.