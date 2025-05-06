Job Scam in Mumbai: Youth in Malad Duped of Crores Through Fake Overseas Offers

A shocking job scam has come to light in the Malad area where several unemployed youth were cheated of crores of rupees on the pretext of job opportunities abroad. The fraudsters set up a bogus private company, issued fake visa and appointment letters, and fled after locking the office. The Malad police have registered a case of fraud and are currently searching for the absconding accused.

So far, 38 unemployed youth have filed official complaints with the police, and the number of victims is expected to rise as more come forward in the coming days.

According to police sources, the accused had set up a fake company inside a shopping mall in Malad. The company had posted large-scale advertisements on social media, claiming to offer jobs in various roles abroad. These advertisements included a link that, when clicked, displayed positive reviews, which further convinced many.

Victims from Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Thane, Pune, and other cities applied for positions such as kitchen staff, drivers, housekeeping, storekeepers, and security guards in reputed foreign hotels. Some applied online while others visited the company office in person. Applicants submitted their passports and deposited money into the company's bank account for processing fees, registration charges, visa, medical tests, and other related expenses.

After a few days, selected candidates were issued appointment letters and visas. However, upon verification, it was discovered that the documents were fake. When the victims rushed to the company’s office in Malad, they found it shut and the accused had fled.

Following the incident, around 38 victims approached the Malad police station and narrated the entire ordeal. Each candidate was charged between Rs 4.5 to 5 lakh, leading to a scam amounting to several crores of rupees.

Some victims received partial refunds, while others were left empty-handed. Based on their statements, the police have registered a case of cheating and misappropriation against the accused and have launched a manhunt to trace them.