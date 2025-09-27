Jogeshwari Police Nab Five Bangladeshi Citizens for Illegal Stay in Mumbai

Jogeshwari Police have carried out a major operation and arrested five Bangladeshi nationals for residing illegally in the country. The action was taken on the basis of specific intelligence.

The arrested persons have been identified as Salim Balai Molla (38), Nannu Alek Shaikh (32), Rukhsana Nannu Shaikh (30), Mehek Nannu Shaikh (9) and Mariyam Sofi (5).

According to police sources, Jogeshwari Police had received information that a Bangladeshi national was expected to arrive in the jurisdiction of Jogeshwari Police Station. Acting on the tip-off, the information was shared with Senior Police Inspector Iqbal Shikligar, after which a trap was laid near MMRDA Colony, Jogeshwari (East). From there, the suspect was taken into custody.

During interrogation, the accused revealed his name as Salim Balai Molla. He was currently staying in Dahisar (West), while his native place is Sukatagram village in Bangladesh.

Based on the information provided by Salim, the police tracked down and apprehended four more Bangladeshi nationals who were also staying illegally in India. They were residing in Mira Road (East) and originally hail from the Khulna region of Bangladesh.