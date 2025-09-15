Kala Ghoda Development Phase 2: BMC Approves Road Revamp, Plaza and Parking Expansion

As the first phase of Kala Ghoda precinct development reaches its final stages, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has given approval for the second phase of the project. This stage will focus on upgrading five major roads, along with creating a pedestrian plaza and additional parking facilities for citizens. The initiative aims to further enhance Kala Ghoda as a pedestrian-friendly hub, balancing convenience with aesthetics.

In Phase 2, the roads set to undergo transformation are Mahatma Gandhi Road, K. Dubash Road, Nagindas Road, Chamber of Commerce Lane, and Forbes Street. Meanwhile, Phase 1 work continues on V B Gandhi Marg, Rutherfield Street, Rope Walk Lane, Saibaba Road, and B Bharucha Road. A key highlight of Phase 2 is the proposed walking plaza, which will also include more parking facilities. As per the design, the stretch outside Rhythm House on K. Dubash Road will be turned into a plaza, while the road in front of Jehangir Art Gallery will be converted into a two-way street. The plaza will feature a mix of materials such as basalt natural and leather finish stone, maroon granite, and yellow granite for flooring. Landscaping will introduce greenery with trees and plants like Bakul, Variegated Pandanus, Heliconia Psittacorum, Purple Heart, and Golden Durante.

Due to the large scale of work, Phase 2 will be divided into Phase 2A and 2B. Plans for Phase 2B include extending the existing parking space at Kala Ghoda by introducing underground facilities. Former BJP corporator Makrand Narwekar highlighted that the project, guided by the vision of Maharashtra Legislative Assembly Speaker and local MLA Rahul Narwekar, will significantly transform Kala Ghoda into a greener and pedestrian-centric cultural district. According to the blueprint, lanes will be upgraded with new pavements, improved lighting, and enhanced greenery. Its proximity to cultural landmarks such as the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Vastu Sangrahalaya, Jehangir Art Gallery, National Gallery of Modern Art, Institute of Contemporary Art, and the Eliyahoo Synagogue strengthens its identity as Mumbai’s art and cultural hub. A vehicle-free zone is also part of the broader vision.

Narwekar, who has actively pursued the project with the civic body, confirmed that the Urban Design Architecture (UDA) plan has received BMC approvals. The estimated cost of Phase 2A stands at ₹12 crore. Once the necessary clearances from all relevant agencies are secured, the tendering process will be initiated to begin implementation.