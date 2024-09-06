Kamala Mill Fire: MNS Leader Sandeep Deshpande Blames Shiv Sena (UBT)

The fire incident at Times Tower in the Kamala Mill compound, located in the Lower Parel area of Mumbai, came to light this morning. The blaze caused black smoke to spread throughout the area, creating an atmosphere of fear among local residents. Fortunately, the fire has since been brought under control. In the wake of the incident, political accusations have begun to surface. Sandeep Deshpande of the MNS has pointed fingers at the Thackeray group, blaming them for the fire.

Deshpande visited the site and spoke with journalists, highlighting that this is the third fire at Kamala Mill in the last five years. He criticized the ongoing uncontrolled construction in the area, questioning the local Municipal Corporation and the three MLAs representing the area for their lack of attention to unauthorized developments. Deshpande raised concerns about the absence of a fire audit for the building, asking why the sprinklers were not activated during the incident. He expressed frustration with local administrations and MLAs, suggesting that their focus seems to be solely on collecting payments rather than ensuring safety.

"This is the third fire, and when such incidents occur, the administration only pretends to take action," Deshpande remarked. He pointed out the prevalence of unauthorized constructions in the Kamala Mill area and demanded criminal action against those responsible for these developments. He noted that despite numerous complaints, the administration has failed to act, largely due to the influence local MLAs have over the nightlife in the area.

Deshpande also emphasized the potential for disaster, stating that if the fire had occurred during the day, it could have resulted in significant casualties. He called for accountability from those who neglected to conduct a proper fire audit.