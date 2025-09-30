Kandivali Fire: 6 Women Injured in Akurli Chawl Blaze Succumb to Burns, Man Survives

Sad news in the Kandivali fire incident that occurred on September 24, where seven people were injured and admitted to the hospital, has now succumbed to their burned injuries during treatment on Tuesday, September 30. The blaze had erupted in a catering kitchen located in an Akurli chawal.

The deceased, identified as Janaki Gupta (39), who suffered 70% burn injuries and Durga Gupta (30), who suffered 90% burns, were pronounced dead at the National Burns Centre in Airoli by Dr Shilpa Karnik, the BMC disaster management official informed.

The incident occurred after an LPG cooking gas cylinder exploded in a catering service kitchen named 'Shivani Caterers', resulting in a massive fire. The victims were admitted to the National Burns Centre in Airoli and Kasturba Hospital.

The victims of the incident were Shivani Gandhi (51), who was 70% burnt, and was declared dead at Airoli hospital on Monday. While on Sunday, Raksha Joshi (47), who was under treatment at Kasturbha hospital, and Nitu Gupta (31) and Poonam (28), both admitted in Airoli burns centre, were pronounced dead. All three had suffered 80% to 90% burns, according to FPJ.

The only male victim in the incident, Manaram Kumavat (55), who has suffered 40% burn injuries, is in stable condition and under treatment at Airoli burns centre.

The incident took place at 9 pm, September 24 at Ram Kisan Mestri Chawl situated near Akurli Cross Road in Kandivali East. According to the Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB), the owner of the catering had shifted the location of the catering kitchen in the shop only two days before the incident.