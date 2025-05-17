Kenyan Woman Held at Mumbai Airport with Liquid Cocaine Worth Rs 15.71 Crore

Acting on specific intelligence, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), Mumbai, intercepted a female passenger of Kenyan nationality at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport. The woman had arrived in Mumbai from Addis Ababa on 16 May.

Upon examination of her baggage, officials recovered 1,571 grams (gross weight) of a viscous liquid concealed in two bottles labeled as moisturising lotion. Preliminary testing using a field test kit confirmed the presence of cocaine — a banned narcotic substance under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985.

In a cleverly devised smuggling attempt, the accused had tried to pass off the liquid cocaine as regular lotion, taking advantage of its similar texture and appearance.

The contraband, valued at approximately Rs 15.71 crore in the international market, has been seized. The passenger has been taken into custody under relevant sections of the NDPS Act. Further investigation into the case is currently underway.

The DRI reiterated its commitment to combating the menace of drug trafficking and said such interceptions underline its continued efforts towards achieving a “Nasha Mukt Bharat.”