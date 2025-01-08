King's Circle Bridge Collapse: Vehicular Traffic Disrupted as Bus Scrapes Underside of Railway Bridge in Mumbai

Vehicular traffic was distributed on Wednesday morning after a part of the Railway Bridge in Mumbai's King's Circle collapsed after a bus was passing under its roof scraped against the underside of the structure.

Traffic on the flyover was blocked towards Dadar side for several hours in the morning, reported TOI. According to the Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB), a minor accident was reported where a bus air conditioning unit on top touched the bridge inside the area, which resulted in a gas leak.

However, no injuries were reported, and the bridge sustained no major structural damage. Traffic movement was restored later by the traffic personnel present at the spot.