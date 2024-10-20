Kolkata Man Sentenced To Prison For Threatening Sanjay Raut, Uddhav Thackeray and Others

A man named Palash Bose was convicted by the Mazgaon court to ten days in prison after pleading guilty to making threatening calls to several political figures, including Sanjay Raut. The threats, made in 2020, targeted NCP-SP leader Sharad Pawar, Shiv Sena-UBT chief Uddhav Thackeray, Anil Deshmukh, and Raut himself. The case was investigated by the Anti-Terrorism Squad, led by PI Daya Nayak, who noted that Bose is a gym instructor based in Kolkata.

Police reports indicated that Bose specifically warned Raut to avoid involvement in the Sushant Singh Rajput case. During the investigation, authorities discovered that he had gathered information about Raut's family and Uddhav Thackeray's residence. It was later revealed that he had used SIM cards registered in Dubai for these calls and claimed to have connections with Dawood Ibrahim. Initially, Bose pleaded not guilty, prompting a trial, but he later changed his plea to guilty and requested leniency from the court.