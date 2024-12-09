Konkan MHADA Lottery 2024: Housing Board Extends Application Deadline; Check New Date Here

The Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) Konkan Housing and Area Development Board has extended the deadline for submitting applications for its lottery for the sale of 2,264 apartments. Applicants now have until 11:59 pm on December 24, 2024, to submit their applications, as confirmed by MHADA's Chief Officer, Revati Gaikar.

Gaikar explained that the model code of conduct for the recent state assembly elections had hindered the promotional campaign for the lottery. However, now that the code has ended, MHADA is conducting a special campaign to increase responses, offering first-come, first-served priority for apartment sales. The campaign has already garnered significant attention, with over 6,000 people visiting information stalls, and 301 individuals making the required payment for apartments.

The application process for the Konkan Board's housing lottery began on October 11, 2024. Interested candidates can participate in the lottery by submitting their applications before the new deadline. After 11:59 pm on December 24, the application portal will be deactivated. Applicants will also have until 11:59 pm on December 26 to pay the online deposit, with an additional option for RTGS/NEFT payments available at participating banks until the close of business hours on the same day.

The preliminary list of eligible applications will be published on MHADA’s official website on January 8, 2025, at 6 pm, and applicants will have until January 10, 2025, to file any claims or objections. The final list of applicants eligible to participate in the lottery will be made available on the website on January 16, 2025, at 6 pm.

A computerized lottery will be conducted for all eligible applicants on January 21, 2025, at 10:00 AM. Results will be communicated instantly via SMS, email, and the MHADA mobile app.

Gaikar urged citizens to take advantage of the extended deadline and apply for the available housing units.

The lottery will offer a range of apartments for sale:

594 apartments under the 20% Inclusive Housing Scheme, 825 apartments under the 15% Integrated Housing Scheme, 728 scattered apartments under the Konkan Board Housing Scheme,

117 plots in Roha-Raigad and Oros-Sindhudurg.