Kurla BEST Bus Accident: Death Toll Rises to 6 and 32 Critically Injured as Bus Hits Pedestrians, Vehicles in Mumbai; Forensic Team at Site (Watch Video)

The death toll in the Kurla bus accident rose to six, and 32 others were critically injured after a Brihanmumbai Electricity Supply and Transport Undertaking (BEST) carrying 60 passengers aboard crashed into vehicles and pedestrians on the busy road at SG Barve Marg in Mumbai on Monday night, December 9.

According to the information, the accident took place at around 9.30 pm on Monday when the driver lost control of a speeding BEST bus number 332 and struck several vehicles and a crowd, and later crashed into the wall of a housing society.

According to the police, the bus was travelling from Kurla Station to Andheri when the horrific accident occurred. People in its path were struck, and chaos ensued at the scene. The bus eventually came to a stop after hitting the wall of society. The deceased have been identified as Kannis Fatima Ansari, Shivam Kashyap, Afreen Abdul Salim Shah, and Anam Shaikh.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday morning, the Mumbai Police forensic team arrived at the site of the accident to collect technical evidence and analyze the damaged vehicles, including the bus involved in the collision.

The tragic bus accident in Mumbai claimed 4 lives, including 3 women and 1 man, with 25 others injured and receiving treatment at Bhabha Hospital. Among the injured are 3 police personnel in critical… pic.twitter.com/3Mu8pk0xgR — IANS (@ians_india) December 9, 2024

CCTV footage from the scene shows the bus speeding and people scrambling to escape the danger. The bus driver has been detained for questioning, and the police have launched an investigation to determine the cause of the crash. A case has been registered.