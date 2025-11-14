Kurla Bribery Case: ACB Arrests Assistant Engineer for Taking ₹1 Lakh Bribe

Mumbai unit of ACB has arrested Assistant Engineer from power Department in connection with bribery case. As per the information given by ACB, the complainant works as a project manager in wife's company, which undertakes installation and maintenance of electrical systems. The complainant submitted the contractor file to the Santacruz Inspection Division, Power Department, Government of Maharashtra, in Kurla (W), Mumbai, on October 16.

Assistant Engineer Gajanan Rathod was arrested Thursday by the ACB while allegedly accepting a ₹1 lakh bribe from a complainant. He has been charged under the Prevention of Corruption Act for demanding ₹1.80 lakh.

62-year-old retired senior citizen lost over ₹1.68 crore

In a shocking case of online fraud, a 62-year-old retired senior citizen lost over ₹1.68 crore after being lured into investing in a fake share trading platform promising high returns. The victim filed an online complaint with the cyber police on November 2, 2025.

According to the complaint, the victim — who retired as a Senior Administrative Assistant in July 2025 — invested his and his wife’s life savings in what turned out to be a fraudulent trading scheme. The family’s main source of income now depends on his wife’s pension.