Kurla Chawl Collapse: Three Injured After Five Rooms Collapse Amid Heavy Rains
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: July 14, 2024 07:30 PM2024-07-14T19:30:57+5:302024-07-14T19:31:37+5:30
Three women were injured when five rooms collapsed in a chawl in Mumbai's Kurla area today, PTI reported.
The incident occurred at Radha Nagar Chawl on Andheri-Kurla road around 2 pm. Afrin Shaikh (25), Rasika Nadar (35) and Exter Nadar (67) sustained injuries in the collapse and are undergoing treatment at a hospital, the report said.