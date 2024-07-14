Kurla Chawl Collapse: Three Injured After Five Rooms Collapse Amid Heavy Rains

Three women were injured when five rooms collapsed in a chawl in Mumbai's Kurla area today, PTI reported.

The incident occurred at Radha Nagar Chawl on Andheri-Kurla road around 2 pm. Afrin Shaikh (25), Rasika Nadar (35) and Exter Nadar (67) sustained injuries in the collapse and are undergoing treatment at a hospital, the report said.