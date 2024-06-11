Lalbaugcha Raja 2024: Ganeshotsav Mandal Performs Padya Pujan Sohala in Mumbai, To Celebrate 91 Years; See Photos

As the initial monsoons arrive in Maharashtra, preparations for the Ganesh Utsav season commence. Ganesh Chaturthi is a 10-day Hindu festival that commemorates the birth of Lord Ganesha, the deity of prosperity and wisdom. It begins on the fourth day of the Bhadrapada month, which falls in either August or September according to the Hindu calendar. This year, the pranpratishthapana of Ganesha is scheduled for the 7th of September 2024.

Although there are still three months left until Ganesh Utsav, the enthusiasm for welcoming Lord Ganesha home is incredible. Individuals are actively securing their favorite Ganesha idols, while renowned organizations (Mandals) like Ganesh Gali's famous Lalbaghcha Raja are preparing their own Ganesha idols. This year, Lalbaghcha Raja will be completing 91 years, and the organizers are all set to begin preparations in full swing. The Padyapooja (Pooja of Ganpati's first step) has been performed, with photos of the event going viral on social media.

The 91st year Ganesha Muhurta Pooja of the King of Lalbagh by the King of Lalbagh Public Ganeshotsav Mandal was held on Tuesday, 11th June 2024, at 6:00 am sharp at the Chitrashala of Sculptor Kambli Arts. The ceremony was conducted by the Chairman of the Mandal, Mr. Balasaheb Sudam Kamble, and Sculptor Mr. Ratnakar Madhusudan Kambli of Kambli Arts. On that occasion, Treasurer Mr. Mangesh Dattaram Dalvi also worshiped the receipt books.

Although the origin of Ganesh Chaturthi remains unknown, it became increasingly popular after a public celebration was initiated by the prominent Anti-Colonial Freedom Fighter, Lokamanya Bal Gangadhar Tilak, in Maharashtra in 1893.