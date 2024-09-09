Lalbaugcha Raja 2024: Mumbai’s Iconic Ganesh Mandal Receives Nearly Rs 50 Lakh in Donations on First Day of Ganeshotsav (Watch Video)

The ten-day Ganeshotsav is being celebrated with great enthusiasm across the country, as devotees flock to Ganpati temples and mandals in large numbers to seek darshan of their deity. On the first day of Ganeshotsav 2024, the Lalbaugcha Raja Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal in Mumbai received donations totaling approximately Rs 48,30,000.

Devotees continued to flock in large numbers to prominent Ganpati mandals, including Lalbaugcha Raja and Chinchpokli Cha Chintamani in central Mumbai, to take darshan of the deity. Many mandals showcased their Ganpati idols with grand processions on Saturday in celebration of Ganesh Chaturthi.

In Maharashtra's Jalna, devotees read out the Preamble of the Constitution after the 'aarti' at a Ganesh pandal. An organizer explained that this initiative was intended to promote democratic principles and national unity, as well as to raise awareness about fundamental rights.

The ten-day festival began on Ganesh Chaturthi, September 7, and will conclude on September 17 with the celebration of Ananta Chaturdashi.