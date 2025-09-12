Lalbaugcha Raja Auction 2025: Mumbai's Ganpati Mandal Earned Rs 1.65 Crore From Rs 108 Valuables

Among the richest Ganpati Mandals, which is situated in the Parel area of Mumbai, Lalbaugcha Raja held an auction on Thursday, September 11, where the mandal (group) earned Rs 1.65 crore from 108 valuables, including jewellery items. Various items were offered by Ganesha devotees who had visited to the pandal during the 11-day-long Ganeshotsav, which was concluded on September 6, 2025 with Ananta Chaturdashi (immersion of Ganpati idol).

The Lalbaugcha Raja Ganpati mandal organises an open auction in Mumbai for donated valuables and people bid to buy it. As per a report by Times of India, a total of 108 valuables were auctioned, and 10 10-tola (grams) gold bar was sold for Rs 11.3 lakh.

As per the details, a gold necklace was sold for Rs 10 lakh. The Lalbaugcha Raja Auction 2025 was held at the Lalbaug market in Parel by Lalbaugcha Raja Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal on Thursday from 5 pm to 10 pm. Among several gold and silver items, modaks, necklaces, Ganesh idols, oil lamps, mooshak (mouse) and other artifacts and ornaments were also included.

A Mulund resident bought a 56-gram silver Ganpati idol in the auction for Rs 50,000. Its bidding was opened at Rs 5,000. Another bidder from Goregaon bought a silver mooshak, a mouse, for Rs 38,000.

This year, the items offered at the feet of Lalbaug Raja included bats, maces, silver modaks, small and large samais, silver rats, gold modaks, long silver necklaces with gemstones, etc. The money earned in the auction is used to help needy people in various ways, such as educational, medical and other social services.

Last year, the Lalbaugcha Raja Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal earned about Rs 70 lakh in auction through the valuable items offered by devotees.