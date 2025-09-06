Lalbaugcha Raja Visarjan 2025: Grand Procession for Mumbai's Most Celebrated Ganesha Begins (Watch Video)

On Saturday morning, Mumbai was swept up in a wave of devotion and celebration as the visarjan procession for the city’s most beloved Ganpati, Lalbaugcha Raja, commenced with immense grandeur. The farewell rituals began following the final aarti at the iconic pandal, where thousands of devotees had gathered overnight to say their emotional goodbyes to their cherished Bappa. This much-anticipated procession marks the end of the ten-day-long Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations, which are observed with unparalleled fervor across Maharashtra.

#WATCH | Mumbai, Maharashtra: Aaati being performed at Lalbaugcha Raja pandal, on Ananta Chaturdashi. pic.twitter.com/TpxFu2McCE — ANI (@ANI) September 6, 2025

The day unfolded with a blend of solemnity and festivity as the aarti was held at the Lalbaugcha Raja pandal before the idol set off for its immersion. Devotees prayed and sought blessings, witnessing the revered idol's departure from the pandal en route to its final journey. Meanwhile, at Lalbaug, another key highlight, the Lalbaugcha Raja pandal, was packed with a sea of devotees. On Anant Chaturdashi, thousands gathered at the venue to participate in the grand aarti and the visarjan procession.