Landslide occurs in Vasai area of Palghar district, 4 rescued

An incident of the landslide was reported in Vasai area of Palghar district. Six people were trapped under the rubble. 4 of them have been rescued. Valiv police and Vasai Virar Municipal Fire Brigade personnel rushed to the spot and rescue operation is underway.

Landslide has occured near Dhekale on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad National Highway. This has caused a major traffic jam. Police have reached the spot and action is being taken to remove the rubble.

Palghar district has been receiving rains with gusty winds for the last three-four days. As a result, the house of Parashuram Hadal at Somta in Palghar taluka collapsed this morning.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) and the Regional Meteorological Department, Mumbai have forecast heavy to very heavy (heavy) rains in Palghar district between July 12 and 14 and a red alert has been issued. In Jawahar, Mokhada, Wada, Vikramgad and Talasari talukas, torrential rains may cause flooding in some places. In this situation, District Collector Manik Gursal has instructed to keep the school closed after discussing with the sub-divisional officers.