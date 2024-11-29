Lawrence Bishnoi Calls Shooters From Jail, Says 'Don't Fear Police, We Have Army of Lawyers'

A fresh development has emerged in the investigation of the murder of Baba Siddiqui, a prominent figure. An accused involved in the case has made a significant claim, alleging direct communication with gangster Lawrence Bishnoi during the conspiracy. Bishnoi is currently imprisoned in a Gujarat jail.

The main shooter, Shivkumar Gautam, disclosed to crime branch officials that he had spoken to Lawrence Bishnoi while planning the murder. Gautam claimed that Bishnoi assured him there was no need to fear the police after the crime, as arrangements would be made to free him from jail shortly after his arrest.

Also Read | Baba Siddique Murder Case: Mumbai Crime Branch Arrests Mastermind Shubham Lonkar's Close Associate from Nagpur.

According to Gautam, Lawrence Bishnoi guaranteed him Rs 12 lakh for carrying out the murder and assured him that he would arrange to send him abroad once he was released from custody. Bishnoi also mentioned having a team of lawyers capable of securing his release within days.

Lawrence Bishnoi's name has now surfaced prominently in the case, following earlier revelations that his brother, Anmol Bishnoi, was linked to the conspiracy. This new information has shifted the focus of the investigation, adding another layer to the probe into Siddiqui's murder.

On 12 October, Baba Siddiqui was shot dead outside his son Zeeshan's office in Bandra, Mumbai. Following the incident, the Lawrence Bishnoi gang claimed responsibility for the murder, citing Siddiqui’s alleged close association with Bollywood actor Salman Khan as the motive. The police are continuing their investigation to uncover further details and connections in this high-profile case.