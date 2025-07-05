‘Let’s See What Happens’: Ramdas Athawale on Thackeray Reunion (Watch Video)

After almost 20-years of separation Thackeray brothers came together for victory rally after govt cancelled the government order to revoke the mandatory Hindi language. This re-unioun was one of the unexpected re-union in political circle. Now Union Minister Ramdas Athawale gave his reaction on this rally and the speech. He stated that both of them have come together for Marathi people. This is a good thing. We are also proud of Marathi. It is also true that everyone should be able to speak Marathi.

Speaking to news agency IANS, Ramdas Athawale claimed that, "The coming together of both the brothers will benefit our Mahayuti (NDA) more. Because there will be a split in the Mahavikas Aghadi (MVA). Congress and Nationalist Congress Party (SP) will remain separate. Uddhav Thackeray will have to leave the Mahavikas Aghadi. Because, Raj Thackeray says, if we want to walk together, then there is no need for anyone else. Both have come together. Let's see how long they stay together. So far, they have come together only on the issue of Marathi. They had organized a rally on the issue of Marathi, however, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has done the work of clearing the air about it. Even before the rally, Fadnavis has cancelled the government order to teach Hindi in schools."

He further added saying their is no use of this victory rally, "There is no meaning to their victory rally, we should have held this rally. The Mahayuti government has cancelled that government order. However, they think that this GR has been cancelled because of their rally, but it is not like that. Our government has taken this decision keeping in mind the feelings of all Marathi people. The two brothers coming together will not make any difference. Uddhav Thackeray no longer has Shiv Sena. The real Shiv Sena has gone to Eknath Shinde. Due to this, most of the people are with Eknath Shinde. 40 MLAs came with Eknath Shinde."

Raj Thackeray does not have a single MLA

Along with this, "Raj Thackeray holds big rallies. This is a very good thing. Raj Thackeray is a great leader as a speaker. However, he is not getting votes. Currently, he does not have a single MLA. At one time, 13 MLAs were elected. The coming together of the two will not make any difference in Maharashtra politics. If there is any difference, it will be for the Mahavikas Aghadi," Athawale also said.