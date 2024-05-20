Lok Sabha Election 2024: Mumbai Police Register NC Against Three for Election Code Violations Using Cardboard Ballots

The Mumbai police have registered non-cognizable complaints (NC) against three individuals in two separate incidents of attempting to influence voters using cardboard ballots. These incidents occurred on Monday and involved appeals to voters to support a particular party during the ongoing Lok Sabha Election 2024.

The first incident took place in Kanjurmarg, where two individuals, Sandeep Murari Kadam (44) and Sameer Ganpat Diwekar (33), were found campaigning with a cardboard ballot unit in the area of Bhavani Nagar. Both residents of Bhawani Nagar, Bhandup (East), they were detained by the Kanjurmarg police. Following a report from an election commission officer, an NC was registered against them under Section 171(f) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 126(1)(b) of the Representation of the People Act, 1951. These sections pertain to actions aimed at influencing voters.

In the second incident in Mulund (East), a 35-year-old man was similarly found using a cardboard ballot to influence voters near the RPF police station. He was taken into custody and brought to the Navghar police station. Based on a statement from the election commission officer, an NC was filed, and the individual was questioned and subsequently released. Senior Inspector Madan Patil confirmed that further investigations are underway.

Joint Commissioner of Police Satyanarayan Chaudhary (law and order) stated that no serious offence or violence occurred. It was a completely peaceful election except for a few complaints of MCC violations and other incidents, for which necessary legal actions were taken and are being compiled.