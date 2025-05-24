LokmatTimes.com Impact: Two Armed Police Constables Suspended in Imran Khan Undertrial Case; Departmental Inquiry Initiated

In a significant development in the undertrial Imran Khan case, two constables from the Armed Police Force have been suspended on disciplinary grounds. A departmental inquiry has also been initiated against them. The news was originally published by Lokmat Times.

The suspended constables have been identified as Amol Sarkale and Sandeep Suryavanshi. Both were deployed in the Mumbai Police's Armed Police Division. Imran Khan, a drug mafia figure facing charges under narcotics-related offences, is currently lodged as an undertrial in Arthur Road Jail.

On 16th May, Khan was scheduled to appear before a sessions court in Mumbai. Sarkale and Suryavanshi were tasked with escorting him from jail to court and back. While he was produced in court at around 1:30 PM and the next hearing date was fixed, instead of returning him to the jail, Khan allegedly left the court premises on a two-wheeler.

Reports claim he went to the office of Amit Matkar, Vice President of the MNS Transport Workers’ Union, located on J.R. Boricha Marg at Saat Rasta. There, Khan allegedly issued threats to Matkar before fleeing the scene. The entire incident was captured on CCTV cameras outside Matkar’s office.

Following the incident, Matkar filed a complaint at the Agripada Police Station and submitted the CCTV footage as evidence. News of the breach was broadcast by Lokmat Times.

Taking serious note of the lapse, Mumbai Police on Friday suspended both constables involved—Amol Sarkale and Sandeep Suryavanshi—for gross negligence and breach of duty. A formal departmental probe is now underway.